A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $11,466,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $9,000,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

AMRK stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

