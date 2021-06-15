Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.50 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock remained flat at $€20.60 ($24.24) on Tuesday. 263,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.86. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

