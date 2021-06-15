Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $313.29 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Aave has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $285.76 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00042800 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,797,114 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

