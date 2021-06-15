Aavegotchi Hits Market Cap of $39.42 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $39.42 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00778361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,660,771 coins and its circulating supply is 37,180,807 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

