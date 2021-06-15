Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000- EPS.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $110.38. 198,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789,377. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

