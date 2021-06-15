Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,377. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $196.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

