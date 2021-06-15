Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.42. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 358,889 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter worth $265,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

