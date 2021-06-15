Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABST traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 5,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,979. The firm has a market cap of $709.48 million, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

