Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,728 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Lumber Liquidators worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $642.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

