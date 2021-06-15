Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1,548.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $376.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

