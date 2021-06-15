Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $9,583,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $5,255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

ABNB opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

