Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 28,104 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

