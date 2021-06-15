Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Trading Down 0.3%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 18,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 21,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC)

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

