Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Trimmed by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $329.00 target price (up from $313.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $286.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.97. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

