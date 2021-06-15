AceD Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $73,205.67 and approximately $6,404.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AceD has traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.