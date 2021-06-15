Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Acreage stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93. Acreage has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

