AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 511,637 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,576,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

