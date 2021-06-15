ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -6.26.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,782,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.