ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 123,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,066,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $208,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

