Adshares (ADS) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $69,404.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,108 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

