Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.95% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $216,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS stock opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.57. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

