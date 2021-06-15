Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.40. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advaxis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 292.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advaxis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

