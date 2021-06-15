Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,773 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

GNTX opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

