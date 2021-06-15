Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $650.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $274.51 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

