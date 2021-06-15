Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,259 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 210.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $425.76 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $425.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

