Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

