Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 10,406 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

