Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,037 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV opened at $303.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.00 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.12, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

