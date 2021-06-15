Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.