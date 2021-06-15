Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,838,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $131,674.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,129.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,677 shares of company stock worth $1,089,939. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

