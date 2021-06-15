Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.84. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $141.84.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

