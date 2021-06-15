Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

NYSE CTLT opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

