Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,889,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.