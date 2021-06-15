Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

