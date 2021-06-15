Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,592 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.