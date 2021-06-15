Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,674 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

EVBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

