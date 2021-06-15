Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

