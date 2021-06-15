Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

