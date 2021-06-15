Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avantor by 90.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 106,974 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

