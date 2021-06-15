Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEDFF stock opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

