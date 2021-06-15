Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Short Interest Update

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AOLS stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

