Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Short Interest Update

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AOLS stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals
