Aeternity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.55 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $52.69 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00190866 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00033863 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,320,485 coins and its circulating supply is 338,499,542 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

