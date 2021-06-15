Aeternity Market Cap Reaches $50.70 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $50.70 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00170143 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00032922 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,359,245 coins and its circulating supply is 338,538,302 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.