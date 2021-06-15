AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.95

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.95 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,896,608 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.95. The stock has a market cap of £450.72 million and a PE ratio of -76.88.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Mangion bought 10,093 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.