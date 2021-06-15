AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AFCG has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,055,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,272,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

