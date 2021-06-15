Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.