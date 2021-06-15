Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 79,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 494,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

