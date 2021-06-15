AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASGLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ASGLY stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

