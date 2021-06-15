AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90. AGCO has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

