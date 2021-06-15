Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $7.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.00%.

AGPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

